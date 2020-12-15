Zlatan calls on Milan to have the ‘courage’ to win Scudetto
Despite turning 39 in October, Ibrahimovic leads the Serie A goalscoring charts this season, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo
AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said his side need to have the courage to win a first Serie A title in nine years, insisting he and his team mates are hungry to dethrone Juventus.
Milan are top of the standings, three points ahead of city rivals Inter and four clear of Juventus, who are looking to win their 10th consecutive Italian top-flight title.
Despite turning 39 in October, Ibrahimovic leads the Serie A goalscoring charts this season, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, to help his side remain unbeaten, getting fans dreaming of a return to Milan’s glory days after their struggles in recent years.
“The team must have courage for the dream of winning the Scudetto,” Ibrahimovic said at the Gazzetta Sports Awards after winning the Legend Award.
“It is long (season), I hope to continue like this. We are hungry, willing, to do more.”
Ibrahimovic has not featured for Milan since scoring twice in a 3-1 win at Napoli on Nov. 22, but the veteran Swede said he is working hard to make his return.
“I’m training a lot, my philosophy is this: if you work hard, it all goes back,” Ibrahimovic added. “I have those around me who make me feel good.”
