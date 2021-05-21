- EVENTS
Zidane's future hangs in balance ahead of La Liga finale
It's not important if I am here or someone else is, the important thing is the team, Zidane said
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane would not be drawn on his future ahead of the side’s final La Liga game of the season against Villarreal on Saturday.
Should Real win and city rivals Atletico fail to emerge victorious away to Valladolid, then Zidane’s side will be crowned champions.
The Frenchman, whose future has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks in what could be a trophyless season, batted away questions if he will remain at the helm, insisting his only focus was on toppling visitors Villarreal.
“It’s not important if I am here or someone else is, the important thing is the team and what we want to achieve,” he told a news conference.
“For us the only thing on our minds is the game. We play tomorrow and now isn’t the time to talk about it (his future). All my energy is focused on tomorrow.
“It’s been a tough campaign but we are excited by the chance of being able to win La Liga.”
Meanwhile, leaders Atletico Madrid are ready for one final effort as they look to secure a first La Liga title since 2014 on Saturday.
Diego Simeone’s side travel to relegation-threatened Valladolid knowing that if they better Real Madrid’s result against Villarreal, they will be crowned champions.
“It’s a final against Valladolid, with two sides fighting for their own different, but important, objectives and we will both give absolutely everything they’ve got to achieve it,” Simeone told a news conference.
“We know that anything can happen in a game of football. Their needs are different to ours, but nevertheless important for what they want to achieve.
“It’s been a long season, with all sides going through their own problems. Right now we’re two sides fighting it out for the title, three for two relegation spots. You need to give your all in every game in this league and hope that at the end you’ve got what you set out to do.”
Valladolid, who are owned by former Real and Brazil striker Ronaldo Nazario, need to win and hope other results go in their favour in order to stay up.
