Zidane ‘not thinking’ about sack ahead of Borussia showdown

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane insisted he is not contemplating losing his job if his side fail to progress from the Champions League group stage.

The 13-time European champions, who have never failed to make it out of the groups, host Group B leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach on Wednesday needing to better Shakhtar Donetsk’s result against Inter Milan in order to progress.

Local media reports suggest that Zidane will be sacked should Real not go through to the last 16, however the Frenchman insisted his only focus is on getting the three points, rather than his future.

“The club will do what they have to do (in the event of not qualifying), as they always do, but I’m only thinking about the game,” Zidane told a news conference.

“I’m not thinking about anything else other than winning. I’m focused on tomorrow’s game and we know what we have to do. It’ll be tough, but we need to be able to walk off the pitch satisfied with our work.

“We know there’s another game going on (Inter versus Shakhtar), but we’re only thinking about our game. We’re up against a tough side who will make life difficult for us.

“We know exactly what the situation is. We want to get the three points and finish top of the group; that’s what we’re all thinking about. All matches are important but this is a great chance to show what we are as a team.”

Zidane will welcome back captain Sergio Ramos to the side after the defender missed the last six games through injury.

Full back Dani Carvajal also took a full part in training on Tuesday, having been absent for the side’s last four matches. However, forward Luka Jovic will miss out after suffering an adductor problem.

Real Madrid value success in the Champions League above all else, but the 13-time champions head into Wednesday’s game against Borussia Moenchengladbach with their qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

A win for either side in the Spanish capital will guarantee them passage through to the last 16 from Group B.

If Madrid draw and Shakhtar win or draw with Inter Milan in the other group match, the Spanish giants will be out.

Reports in the Spanish capital have linked Madrid with former Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino, currently without a club, should they part ways with Zidane, while Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul Gonzalez, a prolific striker for the club in the past, has been touted as a ‘plan B’.

The Frenchman’s predecessor Santiago Solari was sacked after the humiliating last-16 exit against Ajax in the Champions League in 2019, paving the way for him to return just 10 months after his sudden departure.

Last season’s elimination at the same phase by Manchester City was mitigated by the team’s strong domestic performance, as they ground their way to the Spanish title, but another early failure in Europe may prove to be the final straw for trigger-happy president Florentino Perez.