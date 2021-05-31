- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
World Cup qualifiers moved from China to Dubai over virus cases
The games were supposed to take place over the next fortnight in a secure "bubble" in the Chinese city of Suzhou
Several World Cup football qualifiers scheduled to be played in China were moved to Dubai on Monday over coronavirus infections in the Syria and Maldives teams, the Chinese Football Association said.
Seven Group A fixtures involving China, Syria, Maldives, the Philippines and Guam are affected, playing further havoc with the already heavily disrupted Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
“In view of the recent epidemic infections in the Maldives and Syrian national football teams... they must be strictly quarantined upon entry and cannot participate in the games as scheduled,” a CFA statement said.
“According to recommendations from the AFC (Asian Football Confederation), the Chinese FA agreed that the remaining qualifying matches... will not be held in Suzhou and will be transferred to Dubai and held there,” it added.
The games were supposed to take place over the next fortnight in a secure “bubble” in the Chinese city of Suzhou.
The AFC stopped short of confirming that Dubai will now stage the matches, saying in a statement they will take place at “a neutral venue, which will be decided and announced in the coming days”.
“The decision was made due to the mounting challenges faced by several participating teams in travelling to China,” it added.
According to China’s Titan Sports, the Maldives and Syria are in Dubai and were denied permission to depart for China.
Maldives striker Ali Ashfaq tweeted that he had tested positive and won’t be playing in the qualifiers.
China, who smashed Guam 7-0 on Sunday, were scheduled to face the Maldives on Thursday, while Syria and the Maldives were set to play on June 7.
China are second in the group behind Syria and are fighting to keep their World Cup hopes alive. The games double as qualifiers for the 2023 Asian Cup in China.
“The Chinese Football Association will make every effort to prepare for the matches,” the CFA said.
The AFC said it hopes to keep to the original schedule, with the final round of matches on June 15.
-
Tennis
#Osaka: Osaka wants to use French Open media...
Following her win on Sunday, Osaka agreed only to a cursory on-court... READ MORE
-
Tennis
#Osaka: Be careful Naomi! Three infamous Grand...
She was fined $15,000 for skipping her post-match press conference on ... READ MORE
-
Tennis
#Osaka: French Open deletes tweet on Osaka press...
The Japanese world number two next faces Romanian Ana Bogdan READ MORE
-
Football
Zidane says he quit Real Madrid because of club's ...
Real had a disappointing season, finishing second in La Liga behind... READ MORE
-
Transport
New digital number plate will alert police,...
Salik, parking fees and fuel top-ups may also be linked to the number ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
How this Indian family with Golden Visas flew to...
The Hassans were one of only two families on board an Emirates flight ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man jailed for refusing to provide drug test ...
A search of his car had revealed a stash of narcotic substances. READ MORE
-
News
UAE alert: 10 ways to protect yourself from...
What are the commonplace frauds, and how to stay protected READ MORE
Energy
UAE petrol prices for June 2021 announced