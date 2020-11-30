Wolves striker Jimenez ‘comfortable’ after fractured skull operation
The Mexican forward needed oxygen on the pitch before being taken off on a stretcher and rushed to hospital
Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez underwent an operation on his fractured skull following a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz during Sunday’s game, the Premier League club said on Monday.
The Mexican forward needed oxygen on the pitch before being taken off on a stretcher and rushed to hospital.
“Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital,” Wolves said in a statement.
“He has since seen his partner Daniela and is now resting. He will remain under observation for a few days while he begins his recovery.
“The club would like to thank the medical staff at Arsenal, the NHS paramedics, hospital staff and surgeons who, through their skill and early response, were of such help.”
Jimenez, 29, scored 17 goals as Wolves finished seventh in the Premier League last season.
