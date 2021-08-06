What next for Lionel Messi after Barcelona departure?
Messi has played 788 games for Barcelona and won 35 trophies in a glittering career in Spain
In a bombshell development, Barcelona announced on Thursday that superstar and six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi would leave the club after 18 years.
The Catalan side said that financial regulations imposed by La Liga would prevent them from retaining their highest-ever goalscorer, which begs the question: what next for Messi?
Manchester City
When Messi asked to leave Barca in summer 2020, he was expected to link up with former coach Pep Guardiola in Manchester.
However, with City looking like they have moved on, signing playmaker Jack Grealish and reports linking them with Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, this avenue seems closed to the Argentine.
But the big-spending City might see this as an opportunity that is too good to miss.
Paris St Germain
Perhaps the most likely move abroad. One of the few clubs in world football who could afford his wages, PSG have been linked with moves for Messi ever since they were taken over by Qatari Sports Investments in 2011.
With fellow countryman Mauricio Pochettino at the helm of the Ligue 1 side, former team mate and close friend Neymar and the electric Kylian Mbappe as potential strike partners, Messi might well prove the missing piece of the jigsaw in their quest to finally win the Champions League.
Staying At Barcelona
Some observers believe this announcement to be a major calling of La Liga's bluff from Barca.
They say the best player in the world will leave the league because of league-imposed constraints in a bid to get La Liga to loosen their financial fair play (FFP) regulations to allow him to stay.
If that is the case, it is a bold move, with league chief Javier Tebas having frequently criticised the club's financial situation and recently repeating that they need to drastically reduce their wage bill in order to retain Messi.
Whatever the outcome, it allows them to absolve themselves of responsibility in their fans' eyes over the whole situation.
-
Football
What next for Lionel Messi after Barcelona...
Messi has played 788 games for Barcelona and won 35 trophies in a... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: India's Punia enters wrestling...
In the semifinal, Punia will face Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: India loses women's hockey bronze medal ...
The team lost 3-4 against Great Britain. READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Exclusive: It was my wish to see India win an...
The performance of the men's and women's teams in Tokyo has given... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Etihad to resume flights to London from...
The Abu Dhabi-based airline made the announcement following the UK's... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai doctors remove massive fibroid from woman
Doctors at Fakeeh University Hospital remove 19cm fibroid from... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE-UK travel: Emirates to restart flights to...
The airline will operate four flights a week to Glasgow. READ MORE
-
News
Separated for months, couple meet in Maldives,...
"There is no place like home," says the relieved Indian expat woman. READ MORE