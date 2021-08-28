Villa and Brentford play out feisty 1-1 draw in Premier League

The draw leaves Villa in 11th place on four points from three games, with Brentford two spots higher on five

Aston Villa and Brentford played out an entertaining 1-1 draw as the visiting promoted side continued their impressive start to the Premier League season at Villa Park on Saturday.

Brentford started brighter, opening the scoring after seven minutes when Ivan Toney found himself unmarked in the box and fired home an unstoppable strike following a low cross from the left by Sergi Canos that was flicked on by Pontus Jansson.

Villa hit back six minutes later through Emiliano Buendia after smart work by Danny Ings on the left, the new signing feeding the ball on the edge of the box to the Argentine who finished emphatically.

The hosts had a terrific chance to take the lead after 20 minutes but a snap Ings effort from an Anwar El Ghazi cross was brilliantly kept out by Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

The second half started much like the first, with both teams taking the game to each other though clear chances were hard to come by.

Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock came closest after 82 minutes but his tame header was saved by Emiliano Martinez.

The match got a bit feisty towards the end as both sides desperately searched for a winner, with six players seeing yellow cards — three for each team.

For Villa, a major cause of concern came with an injury to central defender Ezri Konsa, who was forced off due to a knee problem just before the final whistle.

The draw leaves Villa in 11th place on four points from three games, with Brentford two spots higher on five.