- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Video: Covid-ravaged Argentinian club win match with midfielder in goal and without substitution
River Plate had 20 players test positive and others were injured, reducing their squad to 11 fit players for the match
A Covid-19 outbreak and injury problems saw River Plate face Colombia's Independiente with midfielder Enzo Perez playing in goal and no substitutes on the bench, but the Argentines still emerged with a 2-1 win in Wednesday’s Copa Libertadores game.
With novel coronavirus cases surging in Argentina, River had 20 players test positive and others were injured, reducing their squad to 11 fit players for the match in Buenos Aires.
Four goalkeepers were among those affected but a request to register their fifth- and sixth-choice goalkeepers was rejected by the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).
Veteran midfielder Perez started in goal behind an inexperienced team but was rarely troubled by Independiente, who have yet to win in this year's Libertadores, the South American equivalent of Europe's Champions League.
Fabrizio Angileri put River ahead after just three minutes and Julian Alvarez doubled their lead three minutes later.
Kelvin Osorio spoiled Perez’s bid for a clean sheet when he scored after 73 minutes for Independiente, who introduced 15-year-old Hollman McCormick to the action late on.
River held on to secure the win and go top in Group D, with nine points from five games.
-
Football
Video: Covid-ravaged Argentinian club win match...
River Plate had 20 players test positive and others were injured,... READ MORE
-
Football
Tottenham slump to defeat by Villa as European...
Tottenham, who face a tough final game away at Leicester City on... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Alessandro Covi shines on day to remember for UAE ...
In cycling you win and lose, today I lost but I have no regrets, he... READ MORE
-
Football
Mueller and Hummels back in Germany squad for...
Mueller has delivered 18 assists and 11 goals in the Bundesliga this... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine booster shot: All your questions...
The additional jab will further boost one’s immunity and... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Filipina expat wins raffle twice in one...
She says she will now be able to bring her daughter over to the UAE... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Britain's Prince William gets first dose of Covid-...
'To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Dubai house prices to rise for 1st time in 6 years
Prices to rise by 1.1% this year and 2.8% in 2022, analysts say READ MORE
News
UAE alert on iPhone 12, pacemakers issued