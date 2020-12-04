Under-fire Zidane asks Madrid players to stand up and be counted
Madrid have won just once in La Liga since October and also lost at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions on Tuesday
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane takes his side to Sevilla in La Liga this weekend days insisting he is not planning on resigning despite a disastrous recent run.
Madrid have won just once in La Liga since October and also lost at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions on Tuesday and must beat Borussia Moenchengladbach next week to advance.
Real have drawn with in-form Villarreal, were edged out at lowly Alaves and were hammered at Valencia since their last league victory leaving the champions in fourth place, seven points off leaders Real Sociedad.
“I have the strength needed to turn the situation around and I am going to give everything to do that, so are the players,” Zidane said after the loss in Ukraine.
“We have to lift ourselves up and think about the next match. We’re on a bad run, there’s nothing else to do other than think about the next match and go ahead.
“In difficult moments, you have to show character,” he added.
Local press have linked former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Madrid forward Raul forward to the Frenchman’s job.
According to newspaper AS captain Sergio Ramos called a squad meeting this week, with Zidane absent, telling team-mates to give “an extra push until the end of the year.”
“This is Real Madrid, gentlemen. Together, we’ve come out of worse,” Ramos reportedly said ahead of the trip to Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan where they have lost on six of their last eight visits.
Saturday’s hosts went unbeaten in the Spanish top-flight throughout November after a sluggish start to the season under former Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui.
Fixtures
Friday (all times GMT)
Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo (2000)
Saturday
Levante v Getafe (1300), Sevilla v Real Madrid (1515), Atletico Madrid v Real Valladolid (1730), Cadiz v Barcelona (2000)
Sunday
Granada v Huesca (1300), Osasuna v Real Betis (1515), Villarreal v Elche (1730), Deportivo Alaves v Real Sociedad (2000)
Monday
Eibar v Valencia (2000).
-
Football
Suarez set for Atletico return after negative...
Suarez tested positive for coronavirus last month on international... READ MORE
-
Football
Spurs struggle to get motivated for Europa...
The 3-3 draw with LASK gave Spurs the point they needed to reach the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
West Indies win Spirit of Cricket award for...
The men’s side arrived in England in June for a three-Test... READ MORE
-
Tennis
WTA looks to start 2021 season on Jan 4 outside...
WTA chief Simon did not provide details of where the tour might start READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
News
Surge in UAE-Oman travel bookings expected
Residents awaiting clarity on vaccination protocols to make travel... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan reshuffles cabinet on court's directive
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appointed as interior minister and Dr. Abdul... READ MORE
-
News
UAE centre to help expats who can't afford lawyers
Residents can visit the centre if they have questions about any UAE... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews