- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Uefa to discuss scrapping away goals rule: Times
The rule, introduced by Uefa in 1965-66, has come under scrutiny this season
European soccer’s governing body Uefa will discuss getting rid of the away goals rule in its competitions, The Times reported.
The rule is applied when the score of a two-legged tie is level on aggregate after 180 minutes, with the team scoring more goals away from their home venue declared winners.
The rule, introduced by Uefa in 1965-66, has come under scrutiny this season with some matches being held at neutral venues without spectators due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Times said the rule would be discussed at Uefa’s club competitions committee meeting in Porto on Friday, a day before the Champions League final between Premier League sides Manchester City and Chelsea.
Last season’s Champions League winners Bayern Munich were knocked out by Paris St Germain in the quarterfinals on away goals, while Juventus also crashed out under the rule in the round of 16, losing to Porto in extra time.
-
Tennis
Osaka to skip press conferences as reporters...
Players can be fined up to $20,000 for skipping a media conference at ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Archer targets T20 World Cup and Ashes, unlikely...
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will review his progress... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Bangladesh Test specialist Mehidy savours ODI...
Mehidy, known for his accuracy, took six wickets from seven matches... READ MORE
-
Cricket
They can't read deliveries from my hand, Patel...
Patel said that he never got frustrated despite not getting... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports highest daily Covid-19 cases in...
These figures are much lower compared to the highs of over 3,000... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Teen driving without licence runs over 3 people,...
He fled from the scene after one of them was severely wounded. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,167 Covid-19 cases, 2,137...
As many as 225,957 new Covid-19 tests were carried out. READ MORE
-
News
Photos: Stunning new mosque opens in Dubai
The Sheikha Ali Mosque can accommodate up to 650 worshippers. READ MORE
News
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt gets UAE Golden Visa