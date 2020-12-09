Uefa open disciplinary case over Paris race incident

A disciplinary investigation can result in sanctions and match officials are covered by Uefa's disciplinary regulations which are regularly used to punish clubs and players

Uefa has opened a disciplinary proceeding into Tuesday's Champions League match between Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir when players walked off in protest at after the Turkish club accused a match official of racism.

European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday that it had appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to 'conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding the incident'.

The incident was sparked when Basaksehir's assistant coach Pierre Webo was shown a red card for protesting against a refereeing decision and the Turkish side then alleged that the Romanian fourth official Sebastian Coltescu used a racist term towards the Cameroonian.

The players from both teams left the field after about 10 minutes of discussions with Romanian referee Ovidiu Hategan, a first in European football. The game, which was suspended after 13 minutes, will be completed on Wednesday at 1755 GMT with new match officials.

TV footage showed fourth official Coltescu saying in Romanian: 'The black one over there. Go and check who he is. The black one over there, it's not possible to act like that' after Webo vehemently protested against a refereeing decision.

"Why he say negro?", Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba repeatedly asked match referee Hategan as confusion reigned on the touchline in the Group H match. The Romanian word for black is "negru".

"The words we've all heard have no place in football, all the more because referees set the standard for respecting rules and field balance," Romanian Football Federation (FRF) president Razvan Burleanu told Romanian sports news website ProSport.

"As a Federation, we not only respect Uefa values regarding social inclusion, anti-racism and stopping hate incitement, we also promote them."

"If it is proved that we are talking about racism, there will be no understanding on my part. However, we must wait for all the actual details of this incident before drawing conclusions," added Burleanu.

"The intention doesn’t appear to have been to insult, I think that is obvious. The Uefa report will clarify the incident and the measure of guilt for those involved."