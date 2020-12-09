Uefa open disciplinary case over Paris race incident
A disciplinary investigation can result in sanctions and match officials are covered by Uefa's disciplinary regulations which are regularly used to punish clubs and players
Uefa has opened a disciplinary proceeding into Tuesday's Champions League match between Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir when players walked off in protest at after the Turkish club accused a match official of racism.
European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday that it had appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to 'conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding the incident'.
A disciplinary investigation can result in sanctions and match officials are covered by Uefa's disciplinary regulations which are regularly used to punish clubs and players.
The incident was sparked when Basaksehir's assistant coach Pierre Webo was shown a red card for protesting against a refereeing decision and the Turkish side then alleged that the Romanian fourth official Sebastian Coltescu used a racist term towards the Cameroonian.
The players from both teams left the field after about 10 minutes of discussions with Romanian referee Ovidiu Hategan, a first in European football. The game, which was suspended after 13 minutes, will be completed on Wednesday at 1755 GMT with new match officials.
TV footage showed fourth official Coltescu saying in Romanian: 'The black one over there. Go and check who he is. The black one over there, it's not possible to act like that' after Webo vehemently protested against a refereeing decision.
"Why he say negro?", Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba repeatedly asked match referee Hategan as confusion reigned on the touchline in the Group H match. The Romanian word for black is "negru".
"The words we've all heard have no place in football, all the more because referees set the standard for respecting rules and field balance," Romanian Football Federation (FRF) president Razvan Burleanu told Romanian sports news website ProSport.
"As a Federation, we not only respect Uefa values regarding social inclusion, anti-racism and stopping hate incitement, we also promote them."
"If it is proved that we are talking about racism, there will be no understanding on my part. However, we must wait for all the actual details of this incident before drawing conclusions," added Burleanu.
"The intention doesn’t appear to have been to insult, I think that is obvious. The Uefa report will clarify the incident and the measure of guilt for those involved."
-
Football
Uefa open disciplinary case over Paris race...
A disciplinary investigation can result in sanctions and match... READ MORE
-
Motor Sports
F1 in UAE: Verstappen eager to push to the Max
The Red Bull Racing driver looks to put Sakhir crash behind and... READ MORE
-
Golf
‘Captain America’ Reed could soon be...
The Texan could become the first American to win the prestigious Race ... READ MORE
-
Golf
Race to Dubai: The race is on
The European Tour's Order of Merit is set for a thrilling climax READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,154 Covid-19 cases, 613 recoveries
UAE has conducted over 18 million tests so far. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Private hospitals start...
Dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres set up in hospital compounds. READ MORE
-
News
Covid-hit expats to return to UAE, thanks to...
The impact of Covid-19 on expats leaving the country has not been as... READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews