UAE reach final World Cup qualifying round with 3-2 win

The UAE came up with a superb performance in the first half

The UAE survived a late fightback from Vietnam to win 3-2, earning a ticket to the third and final round of the Asian World Cup qualifiers.

After conceding just two goals in seven Group G matches, the water-tight Vietnamese back-line was swept away by the wave of UAE attacks in the winner-take-all clash at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.

The prolific Ali Mabkhout brought his famous scoring boots again, calmly converting a 40th minute penalty – eight minutes after Ali Salmeen had given the home team the lead, showing beautiful first touch and an exquisite finish off a sumptuous Abdullah Ramadan pass.

While the UAE scored 12 goals in their three straight wins over Malaysia (4-0), Thailand (3-0) and Indonesia (5-0), their best performance came in the first half against Vietnam, the team that had occupied the top position in the group going into Tuesday’s clash.

Vietnam are a team that like to play possession-based football with their speedy and skillful players tormenting opponents with their crisp one-twos.

But on Tuesday, the Vietnamese ran into an inspired UAE team that bossed the midfield with masculinity as well as their majestic range of passing.

And The Whites' third goal was also the result of their midfield mastery on Tuesday night. After another flowing move, Bandar Al Ahbabi found space in the right to send a teasing cross into the box.

The wonderful Fabio Lima jumped high to connect the ball, but his header was parried away by the Vietnam goalkeeper Bui Tan Truong, only for Mahmoud Khamis to head home the rebound.

Tien Linh Nguyen started a late Vietnam fightback with a superb goal in the 85th minute before Tran Minh gave the UAE a scare in the 93rd minute with the team's second goal.

But the home team survived the late drama to book their place in the final round of qualifiers.