UAE Football: 50 years of achievements
The UAE was among the fastest countries, if not the fastest, to qualify for the Fifa World Cup
The UAE’s sports landscape has seen many achievements since the UAE’s founding in 1971, which were the product of the limitless support of the UAE’s wise leadership and the dedicated efforts of its talented athletes.
The UAE was among the fastest countries, if not the fastest, to qualify for the Fifa World Cup, as it moved to the finals in 1989, only 18 years after its founding, and participated in the 1990 World Cup in Italy.
As the UAE celebrates its golden jubilee, this report sheds light on the unforgettable moments of the UAE’s sports history in an interview with Abdulrahman Mohammed, who was the UAE football team’s captain in the 1990 World Cup.
Speaking of the development of the UAE football landscape, Abdulrahman said that football is one of the pillars of the UAE’s soft power and serves to promote cooperation and friendship among countries and peoples, adding that such importance is what encouraged the UAE leadership to passionately support its athletes and coaches by establishing facilities to help develop their skills and achieve their ambitions.
Such support was the key ingredient of the UAE’s fast-tracked successes in the world of sport, which, when coupled with the world-class sports facilities built in the past 50 years and the UAE’s advanced organisational skills, enabled the UAE to host some of the world’s most renowned sporting events, he continued.
Abdulrahman confirmed that competing in the 1990’s World Cup is the UAE’s crowning sporting achievement, as it positioned the UAE ahead of many countries on the global sports map, highlighting the efforts of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, who was Chairman of the UAE Football Association at the time, in supporting the development of this sport in the UAE.
Recalling nostalgic moments in his career, Abdulrahman said that his dreams to play with Al Nasr football club and the UAE Football Team not only came true, but exceeded his expectations when he led the UAE’s team in the 1990 Fifa World Cup, describing it as his most cherished memory.
The UAE’s remarkable development and great accomplishments in the past 50 years are a testament to its ability to achieve even greater things in the next 50 years, and goes to show its belief that nothing is beyond reach, he added.
Founded in 1945 in Dubai, Al Nasr is the first and oldest football club in the UAE. Since its establishment, the club hosted several international clubs, including Brazil’s Santos FC and football legend Pele in 1973, as well as Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Southampton, Aston Villa, and many other clubs. In 2014, Al Nasr went on to win the GCC Champions League. — Wam
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Indian athletes to return from...
Apart from ensuring the safety of the Indian athletes, Delhi Police... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Biopic can wait, want to focus on ...
Chopra is now setting sight on next year's Asian Games, Commonwealth... READ MORE
-
Football
Messi's arrival at PSG would give coach tactical...
Talk of Messi’s imminent arrival led several hundred PSG fans... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
UAE: Rs10 million cash prize for Indian hockey...
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who praised the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-Dubai travel: Residents can fly with GDRFA...
Airline representatives will check for GDRFA approvals and test... READ MORE
-
Telecom
UAE: 2G mobile network to shut in December 2022
The announcement regarding the same has been made by the... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai Marina Metro Station renamed Sobha Realty
The RTA has initiated signage changes, as well as the necessary... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Behind the scenes of Emirates' Burj...
At 828 metres above ground, this marks one of the highest ads ever... READ MORE
News
UAE: Here are 5 features of the new Emirates ID
8 August 2021
News
New Emirates ID: Fee remains unchanged, says ICA
8 August 2021
News
UAE residents start receiving new Emirates ID cards