Football
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Football

Tottenham fire manager Jose Mourinho

AP/London
Filed on April 19, 2021
Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho reacts during the match against Everton on Friday. (AFP)

Mourinho took over in November 2019

Tottenham have fired manager Jose Mourinho, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision has not yet been made public by Tottenham.

Mourinho took over in November 2019. His firing comes with seventh-place Tottenham outside the Champions League places but with a League Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /sport/football/bayern-blow-away-frankfurt macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 