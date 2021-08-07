Football
Tokyo Olympics: Brazil beat Spain to win football gold

Reuters/Tokyo
Filed on August 7, 2021
Brazil's Antony (right) vies for the ball with Spain's Marc Cucurella (left) and Oscar Gil during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games football match. — AFP

The Spaniards hit the woodwork twice in the final five minutes


Brazil retained their Olympic football title with substitute Malcolm scoring an extra-time winner in a 2-1 victory over Spain in Saturday's men's gold medal game.

After the game ended 1-1 following normal time, Malcolm raced onto a diagonal ball from Antony and got the better of the hesitant Jesus Vallejo before driving the winner into the far corner to clinch gold for Brazil after their Rio 2016 triumph.

Brazil forward Richarlison had missed a 39th minute penalty before the South Americans grabbed the lead on the stroke of halftime when a deep Claudinho cross was hooked back across the area by Dani Alves and Cunha brought the ball down to slot home.

Spain threatened little but got on level terms in the 61st minute when substitute Carlos Soler broke down the right and whipped a cross to the back post where Mikel Oyarzabal connected with a sweet left-foot volley that whistled past Santos.

The Spaniards hit the woodwork twice in the final five minutes of normal time before Malcolm grabbed the glory for Brazil in the second period of extra time.




