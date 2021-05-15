Tielemans stunner wins FA Cup for Leicester

There was late drama when Chelsea thought they had levelled through a Wes Morgan own goal but VAR ruled that Ben Chilwell had been offside

A magnificent long-range strike from Youri Tielemans gave Leicester City their first FA Cup triumph with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday, in front of the biggest crowd in England since March 2020.

Leicester had been beaten in all their three previous FA Cup final appearances, most recently in 1969, and they were on the back foot for most of the game.

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea dominated the first half but struggled to create major openings, even after Leicester lost their centre half Jonny Evans to injury in the 34th minute.

Tielemans’s goal will count among the finest to win this 149-year old competition. Collecting the ball centrally he pushed forward and as the Chelsea defence backed off he unleashed a perfectly struck drive which the diving Kepe Arrizabalaga could do nothing about.

There was late drama when Chelsea thought they had levelled through a Wes Morgan own goal but VAR ruled that Ben Chilwell had been offside.