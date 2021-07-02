Thousands of Roma fans greet Mourinho upon arrival
Thousands of fans turned out to greet new Roma coach Jose Mourinho upon his arrival in the Italian capital on Friday.
Supporters first gathered at the Ciampino airport where Mourinho landed and then went to Roma’s training center where the manager stepped onto a balcony and waved to the chanting fans below.
Mourinho was hired in May on a three-year contract. He takes over a team that finished seventh in Serie A last season and is seeking its first Serie A title in two decades.
Roma’s American owner Dan Friedkin went personally to pick Mourinho up at his home in Portugal and piloted the plane that brought the coach to Rome.
Mourinho needs to revive his career after dressing-room apathy and growing disillusionment at his tactics cost him his job at Tottenham in April after 17 months at the London club.
Mourinho’s task will be to challenge new Serie A champion Inter Milan — the team he memorably led to a treble of titles little more than a decade ago during his only previous job in Italy.
