Ten-man Chelsea hold Liverpool to 1-1 draw in Premier League
Liverpool drew level in controversial circumstances
Ten-man Chelsea held on for a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday after defender Reece James was sent off just before halftime. Chelsea had taken the lead against the run of play when Kai Havertz met a James corner at the near post and his glancing header looped into the far corner past the helpless Alisson Becker.
But on the stroke of halftime, Liverpool drew level in controversial circumstances when, after a review of the pitchside monitor, referee Anthony Taylor ruled that James had handled on the line as he kept out a Sadio Mane effort and awarded a penalty and sent off the Chelsea fullback.
The images showed the ball had struck James’ thigh before bouncing up against his arm and while Chelsea felt hard done by, Mohamed Salah kept calm amid the protests to drive home the spot kick.
With his side down to 10 men, Thomas Tuchel made two changes at the break with Havertz and the injured N’Golo Kante making way for defender Thiago Silva and midfielder Mateo Kovacic.
The restructure worked well with Chelsea holding firm against a wave of Liverpool attacks to secure a point which maintained the unbeaten start to the season for both teams.
-
Football
Ten-man Chelsea hold Liverpool to 1-1 draw in...
Liverpool drew level in controversial circumstances READ MORE
-
Football
Ronaldo's five best moments in a Manchester...
Cristiano Ronaldo finally returns to Manchester United READ MORE
-
Tennis
US Open unfolds amid a new era for players'...
Osaka led the charge for her fellow athletes this year READ MORE
-
Cricket
Faf du Plessis named Bangla Tigers' Icon for Abu...
The event is being staged under the aegis of the Emirates Cricket... READ MORE
-
News
Summit marks Baghdad’s return to global...
Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership discusses security,... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Look: Afghan evacuees receive housing, medical...
The UAE government is providing a range of healthcare services to the ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Now, apply for Golden Visa through ICA app
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship launches Golden... READ MORE
-
News
Afghan evacuees in UAE recall horror as they fled ...
The families are currently in the Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu... READ MORE
News
UAE: Now, apply for Golden Visa through ICA app
28 August 2021
News
Revealed: 14 Dubai locations where rents are rising
27 August 2021
News
UAE: 85% of staff at Sheikh Mohammed’s office are women
27 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school