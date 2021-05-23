Football
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Football

Teenage Atletico Madrid fan dies during title celebrations

Reuters/Madrid
Filed on May 23, 2021
Supporters gather at Neptuno square in Madrid after Atletico Madrid won the Spanish Liga Championship title. — AFP

The teenager was travelling with family and friends when the accident happened


A 14-year-old Atletico Madrid fan died after he hit his head on a wall while leaning out of a moving van in central Madrid on Saturday, emergency services said.

The boy suffered a cardiac arrest and despite efforts to revive him, he was declared dead an hour after the accident occurred at 9:20 pm local time, a source from the Madrid emergency services said.

The teenager was travelling with family and friends when the accident happened.

Madrid’s Municipal Police are investigating the incident.

Thousands of fans were celebrating in central Madrid after Atletico won the La Liga title on Saturday for the first time since 2014, while police used reinforcements and drones to contain the crowds.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210523&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210529619&Ref=AR&profile=1052 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1052,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 