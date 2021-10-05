Stadium capacity increased to 80 per cent for football matches in UAE
Earlier, the stadium capacity for football matches in UAE was capped at 60 per cent
Spectators at football matches will be allowed at 80 per cent of the stadium capacity, UAE Football Association tweeted on Tuesday.
Only fully vaccinated fans will be allowed to attend the matches.
Earlier, the stadium capacity for football matches in UAE was capped at 60 per cent.
The announcement to increase the capacity came when UAE national team was preparing for their Thursday’s World Cup qualifying match against Iran at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.
After playing Iran on Thursday, UAE will face Iraq in their next match at the same stadium in Dubai on October 12.
Twelve teams have been divided into two groups of six in the third round of the AFC World Cup qualifiers. UAE are currently occupying the third position in Group A behind Iran and South Korea with two points after two matches.
The top two teams in each group will qualify for the World Cup next year.
The two third-placed teams from each group will be locked in a playoff battle in the fourth round. The winner will advance to an inter-confederation playoff for a place in the World Cup.
