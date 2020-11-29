Spurs return to top with 0-0 draw at Chelsea; United win

Chelsea's Thiago Silva (right) jumps for the ball with Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso. (AP)

Edinson Cavani produced a second-half masterclass as Manchester United hit back from a two-goal deficit to beat Southampton 3-2

Tottenham Hotspur went back to the top of the Premier League on Sunday after a 0-0 draw at Chelsea left honours even between visiting manager Jose Mourinho and his one-time midfield lieutenant Frank Lampard, now in charge of the Blues.

Chelsea, who won three league titles under Mourinho, spent long periods camped in the Spurs half but struggled to break through the disciplined defending that was a hallmark of the Portuguese coach’s two spells in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The visitors threatened in the first half on the break, pouncing on any error to flood forward at speed.

Tottenham right back Serge Aurier forced Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy into a save with a fierce shot in the 15th minute, and left back Sergio Reguilon also stretched the hosts.

Chelsea sought to start the second half on the front foot and right-back Reece James swung in two crosses but Tammy Abraham failed to connect with either.

A shot by Mason Mount was heading for the bottom corner in the 81st minute but was tipped wide by Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris.

In added time, Chelsea substitute Olivier Giroud was unable to capitalise on an error by Welshman Joe Rodon on his Spurs debut as the French striker hit a tame shot straight at Lloris.

The result took Spurs back above Liverpool on goal difference at the top of the table with both sides on 21 points, two ahead of third-placed Chelsea after 10 games.

Meanwhile, Substitute Edinson Cavani produced a second-half masterclass, scoring twice and creating another goal as Manchester United hit back from a two-goal deficit to beat Southampton 3-2 in a Premier League cracker on Sunday.

United were reeling at halftime and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse was set to hog the headlines after setting up Jan Bednarek's opener and then scoring another sublime free kick.

But Uruguayan Cavani showed why United signed him from Paris St Germain in October, coming on to replace Mason Greenwood for the second half to devastating effect.

He picked out Bruno Fernandes on the hour to get United back in the game, then headed his side level in the 74th minute, and finally stooped to nod the winner in in the 92nd minute, sealing an eighth successive league win for his side.

United became the first side in Premier League history to come from behind to win four successive away games and they had Cavani to thank for the dramatic turnaround on the south coast.