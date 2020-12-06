Spurs reclaim top spot as Son and Kane sink Arsenal

Leicester beat Sheffield 2-1; Palace cruise to a 5-1 win over 10-man West Brom.

The Premier League’s deadliest current double-act struck again as Son Heung-min and Harry Kane were both on target as Tottenham Hotspur beat Arsenal 2-0 to return to the top of the table on Sunday.

Kane played in Son after 13 minutes for the South Korean to curl home a majestic opener for his 10th league goal of the season, much to the delight of the 2,000 fans in attendance. Son repaid the favour on the stroke of halftime as Kane lashed in his side’s second.

Victory means Jose Mourinho’s side move two points clear of Chelsea who had claimed top spot on Saturday. They have 24 points from 11 games and are unbeaten in the league since losing on the opening day of the season.

Arsenal were ineffective in attack despite having almost 70% possession, although they did threaten in the second half with Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris making a couple of saves.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed their best chance over as the visitors were unable to salvage anything. Arsenal remain in 15th place with 13 points after their worst start to a season since 1981.

A 90th-minute goal from striker Jamie Vardy gave Leicester City a 2-1 win at Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday, lifting the Foxes back into the top four while leaving the Blades rooted to the bottom of the table.

Leicester moved up to third on 21 points from 11 games, while Sheffield United stayed in last place with one point, after stretching their winless league run to 14 games dating back to the end of last season.

Vardy netted a trademark winner as he raced clear through the middle and steered his shot past Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after Oliver McBurnie had cancelled out an Ayoze Perez opener for the visitors.

Perez gave the Foxes a 24th-minute lead when he powered in a close-range volley but McBurnie equalised three minutes later as he headed home a John Lundstram corner. Leicester dominated the first half and twice hit the post through Vardy and James Maddison, with the home side restricted to sporadic raids.

RESULTS

Premier League

West Brom 1 Crystal Palace 5

Sheffield Utd 1 Leicester 2

Tottenham 2 Arsenal 0

La Liga

Granada 3 Huesca 3

Osasuna -- Real Betis --

Serie A

Hellas Verona 1 Cagliari 1

Parma 0 Benevento 0

AS Roma 0 Sassuolo 0

Ligue 1

Lille 2 Monaco 1

Angers 2 Lorient 0

Bordeaux 1 Brest 0

Dijon 0 Saint-Etienne 0

Nantes 0 Strasbourg 4

Bundesliga

Werder 1 Stuttgart 2