Spain and Portugal play out entertaining stalemate
Portugal were indebted to keeper Rui Patricio, who denied Ferran Torres from close range with two minutes remaining
Spain and Portugal played out an entertaining 0-0 draw on Friday as both sides prepared for this month’s European Championship.
In the first international game with fans in attendance in Spain since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 15,000 in attendance thought they had seen Spain fall behind when Jose Fonte’s looping header beat Unai Simon after 23 minutes, however, his looping header was ruled out for a foul on Pau Torres.
A nervy Simon then saw a clearance charged down by Cristiano Ronaldo. But the ball ricocheted straight back to the Athletic Bilbao stopper.
After struggling early on, the hosts were much better after the restart, with Alvaro Morata and Pablo Sarabia both missing chances.
Portugal were indebted to keeper Rui Patricio, who denied Ferran Torres from close range with two minutes remaining, before Morata hit the bar in stoppage time as Luis Enrique’s side pushed for a late winner to no avail.
Spain face Lithuania in their final warm-up fixture on Tuesday before the Euros kick off next Friday.
Portugal host Israel on Wednesday before they start the defence of their Euro title.
