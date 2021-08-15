Son scores winner as Tottenham stun Man City
Son Heung-min proved there is life at Tottenham Hotspur without Harry Kane as his goal earned the north London club a surprise 1-0 win over champions Manchester City in an absorbing Premier League opener on Sunday.
All the talk beforehand was whether Tottenham’s talisman Kane, strongly linked with a move to City, would be involved.
The England skipper was left out of the squad, having only just returned to training, but it was his usual strike partner Son who gave Tottenham’s new manager Nuno Espirito Santo a perfect start to his reign.
Tottenham were a constant threat on the counter-attack against a City side boasting new 100 million pounds ($139 million) signing Jack Grealish and it was from one such raid from deep in the 55th minute that Son beat City keeper Ederson with a clinical finish.
City enjoyed the lion’s share of possession but their best chance came early on when Riyad Mahrez sliced wide.
