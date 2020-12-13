Sociedad back on top in Spain after 1-1 draw with Eibar

Real Sociedad returned to the top of the Spanish league on Sunday after drawing 1-1 at home with Eibar.

The San Sebastian-based club pulled level with Atletico Madrid on points and moved into first place on total goals scored with the two teams having the same goal difference.

Atletico, which has played two fewer games than Sociedad, had its first loss of the season on Saturday when it fell 2-0 at city rival Real Madrid.

Ander Barrenetxea put Sociedad ahead in the 20th minute with a powerful strike from the edge of the area. The 18-year-old forward pounced on a clearance and lashed the ball off the crossbar and into the net.

Eibar improved in the second half led by the playmaking of Bryan Gil. The midfielder on loan from Sevilla cued the 65th-minute equalizer after dribbling past two defenders on the left and crossing for Takashi Inui, who squared the ball for fellow halftime substitute Sergi Enrich to score.

VILLARREAL STALLS

Villarreal remained in fourth place, one point behind third-place Madrid, after it was held 1-1 at Real Betis.

It was a fourth consecutive draw for Unai Emery’s side.

Spain defender Pau Torres headed Villarreal in front five minutes after kickoff, but the visitors lost several players to injury and were unable to build on a strong start. Betis’ Aitor Ruibal equalized in the 51st.

Villarreal’s Pervis Estupinan, Vicente Iborra and Francis Coquelin all left the game injured.

Later, Barcelona needs to beat Levante to avoid falling even further behind the front-runners, while Granada is at Elche.