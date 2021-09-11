Football
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Football

Silva strike gives Man City 1-0 win over Leicester

Reuters/Leicester
Filed on September 11, 2021
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates his goal with Kyle Walker against Leicester City. — Reuters

City striker Ferran Torres had a number of decent chances in the first half but Kasper Schmeichel managed to avert the danger

Bernardo Silva scored the only goal as Manchester City grabbed a vital 1-0 win at Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday to climb to second place in the table behind rivals Manchester United.

Leicester defender Jannik Vestergaard missed a golden chance from an early corner, but he could not get a clean connection on his header and it sailed over the bar.

City striker Ferran Torres had a number of decent chances in the first half but Kasper Schmeichel managed to avert the danger.

Jamie Vardy had a goal ruled out for offside four minutes into the second half but it was Manchester City who finally broke the deadlock as Silva pounced on a loose ball in the box to fire home in the 62nd minute.

Leiecester piled forward looking for an equaliser and Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman both went close, but Ederson was alert and quick off his line to save.

Manchester City moved up second spot on nine points after four games, ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion on goal difference and one point behind Manchester United.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20191207&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=191209395&Ref=AR&profile=1052 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1052,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 