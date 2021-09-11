Silva strike gives Man City 1-0 win over Leicester
City striker Ferran Torres had a number of decent chances in the first half but Kasper Schmeichel managed to avert the danger
Bernardo Silva scored the only goal as Manchester City grabbed a vital 1-0 win at Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday to climb to second place in the table behind rivals Manchester United.
Leicester defender Jannik Vestergaard missed a golden chance from an early corner, but he could not get a clean connection on his header and it sailed over the bar.
City striker Ferran Torres had a number of decent chances in the first half but Kasper Schmeichel managed to avert the danger.
Jamie Vardy had a goal ruled out for offside four minutes into the second half but it was Manchester City who finally broke the deadlock as Silva pounced on a loose ball in the box to fire home in the 62nd minute.
Leiecester piled forward looking for an equaliser and Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman both went close, but Ederson was alert and quick off his line to save.
Manchester City moved up second spot on nine points after four games, ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion on goal difference and one point behind Manchester United.
-
Football
Aubameyang eases Arteta pressure as Arsenal beat...
A coronavirus outbreak and injuries to key players including... READ MORE
-
Football
Silva strike gives Man City 1-0 win over Leicester
City striker Ferran Torres had a number of decent chances in the... READ MORE
-
Horse racing
Godolphin's Hurricane Lane storms to victory in...
The Mediterranean fared best of Aidan O’Brien’s raft of... READ MORE
-
Football
Ronaldo double sinks Newcastle on Man Utd return, ...
Ronaldo opened the scoring on the stroke of halftime READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Lack of rapid PCR test facilities delays...
Some of them have resorted to third-country quarantine to fly back to ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai think tank to represent Arab world through...
Fiker Institute rolls out six research programmes, divided into both... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Public transport bounces back from Covid-19
Dubai saw its highest daily public transport ridership since the... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed attends graduation of future...
The UAE is home to outstanding academic institutions that can... READ MORE
News
UAE: Leave early, send children in school buses, experts suggest
10 September 2021
News
Dubai: Worker electrocuted to death while drinking from faulty cooler
10 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus ride for visitors from 9 locations
11 September 2021
News
Flights from Bangladesh to Abu Dhabi to open on Sept 12, says Etihad
10 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE eases rules for returning residents
11 September 2021
News
Dubai eyes the future with self-driving cabs