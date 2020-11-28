Football
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Football

Second World War bombs removed from AS Roma training ground

Reuters/Rome
Filed on November 28, 2020
Italian soldiers removing the bombs which appeared to be around one foot long. (AS Roma Twitter)

There were around 20 bombs which were uncovered during work to build new pitches

The Italian army was called to AS Roma’s training ground after several unexploded Second World War bombs were discovered, the Series A club said on Saturday.

“A big thank you to the Italian army and their bomb squad, after they safely and successfully removed a number of devices dating back to the Second World War from the club’s training centre at Trigoria,” club said on Twitter.

It also showed a picture of soldiers removing the bombs which appeared to be around one foot long.

The Il Messaggero newspaper said that there were around 20 bombs which were uncovered during work to build new pitches.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /liverpool-must-extend-goalscoring-form-says-egyptian-messi macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 