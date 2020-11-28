Second World War bombs removed from AS Roma training ground
There were around 20 bombs which were uncovered during work to build new pitches
The Italian army was called to AS Roma’s training ground after several unexploded Second World War bombs were discovered, the Series A club said on Saturday.
“A big thank you to the Italian army and their bomb squad, after they safely and successfully removed a number of devices dating back to the Second World War from the club’s training centre at Trigoria,” club said on Twitter.
It also showed a picture of soldiers removing the bombs which appeared to be around one foot long.
The Il Messaggero newspaper said that there were around 20 bombs which were uncovered during work to build new pitches.
-
Football
Second World War bombs removed from AS Roma...
There were around 20 bombs which were uncovered during work to build... READ MORE
-
Football
Late penalty leaves Liverpool with draw at...
The defending champions still moved a point clear at the top of the... READ MORE
-
Football
Kerala hotel turns room where Maradona stayed...
The 'Maradona Suite' in the football frenzy district of Kannur has... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Smith compares his hitting skills to baseball...
"He calls himself Barry Bonds when he gets into those sorts of moods,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US allows emergency Covid vaccine to end pandemic
The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in US ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
UAE mobile phone shipments rise to 1 million in Q3 after the ease in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews