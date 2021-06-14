Football
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Football

Schick scores two, including long-range stunner, to sink Scotland

Reuters/Glasgow
Filed on June 14, 2021
Czech Republic's forward Patrik Schick (centre) celebrates his goal against Scotland during the Uefa Euro 2020 Group D match. — AFP

Schick put the Czechs in front three minutes before half-time as he towered above two defenders to power home a header


Patrik Schick scored twice, including an extraordinary 45-metre effort from just inside the halfway line, to give the Czech Republic a 2-0 win over Scotland in their European Championship opener at Hampden Park on Monday.

Schick put the Czechs in front three minutes before half-time as he towered above two defenders to power home a header, but his second goal seven minutes into the second half will almost certainly be one of the tournament’s greatest.

A blocked effort in midfield saw the ball fall to Schick, who spotted Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall off his line and fire an audacious long-range left-footed lob that curled through the air with unerring accuracy to thunder into an empty net.

The win put the Czechs above England, who beat Croatia 1-0 at Wembley on Sunday, at the top of the Group D standings.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210614&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210619449&Ref=AR&profile=1052 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1052,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 