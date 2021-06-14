Schick scores two, including long-range stunner, to sink Scotland
Schick put the Czechs in front three minutes before half-time as he towered above two defenders to power home a header
Patrik Schick scored twice, including an extraordinary 45-metre effort from just inside the halfway line, to give the Czech Republic a 2-0 win over Scotland in their European Championship opener at Hampden Park on Monday.
Schick put the Czechs in front three minutes before half-time as he towered above two defenders to power home a header, but his second goal seven minutes into the second half will almost certainly be one of the tournament’s greatest.
A blocked effort in midfield saw the ball fall to Schick, who spotted Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall off his line and fire an audacious long-range left-footed lob that curled through the air with unerring accuracy to thunder into an empty net.
The win put the Czechs above England, who beat Croatia 1-0 at Wembley on Sunday, at the top of the Group D standings.
