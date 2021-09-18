Sarr double for Watford leaves Norwich winless in Premier League

The battle between the two promoted teams produced end-to-end action at Carrow Road

Watford beat Norwich City 3-1 away on Saturday to extend the Canaries’ winless run to five Premier League matches, with Ismaila Sarr’s second-half brace ensuring the visitors took away all three points.

The battle between the two promoted teams produced end-to-end action at Carrow Road, and the result leaves Norwich rooted to the bottom of the standings without a point.

Watford took the lead in the 17th minute when right back Kiko Femenia delivered a sumptuous cross into the box and Emmanuel Dennis found a sliver of space between the Norwich centre backs to head home.

Teemu Pukki equalised when he got in behind the Watford defence and latched on to Mathias Normann’s pass before curling the ball around goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Sarr nearly put Watford 2-1 up on the stroke of halftime only to be denied by goalkeeper Tim Krul. But the Senegalese forward came out in the second half and scored first from a Joshua King cutback and then by pouncing on a rebound to guide the ball into an empty net for his second.

The result ended Watford’s three-match losing streak and moved Xisco Munoz’s side up to 10th in the standings.