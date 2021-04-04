- EVENTS
Saints fight back for 3-2 win over Burnley
Southampton fought back from two goals down to beat Burnley 3-2 in the Premier League on Sunday and increase their comfort above the relegation zone.
Burnley took a 12th minute lead through a Chris Wood penalty and then doubled their advantage with a fine strike from Czech forward Matej Vydra.
But the Saints got back into the game with a well-struck effort from Stuart Armstrong before a fine Danny Ings solo goal against his former club sent the teams in level at the break.
Burnley struggled to recover from seeing their lead vanish in 11 minutes and a winner for the home side looked inevitable after James Ward-Prowse hammered a drive against the underside of the bar and Burnley keeper Nick Pope produced a magnificent reflex save to keep out a deflected Armstrong drive.
The winner came in the 66th minute when an Ings drive was saved by Pope but Theo Walcott latched on to the loose ball and picked out Nathan Redmond at the back post who volleyed home.
Southampton keeper Fraser Forster twice denied Wood in the latter stages. Southampton move up to 13th on 36 points, ten above 18th-placed Fulham. Burnley are on 33 points in 15th.
