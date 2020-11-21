Football
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Football

Saint-Etienne lose 4-1 at Brest for 7th straight defeat

AP/Paris
Filed on November 21, 2020
Brest's French forward Franck Honorat (centre) is tackled by Saint-Etienne's defender Miguel Angel Trauco Saavedra. — AFP

Marseille’s home game against Nice called off because of an outbreak of coronavirus cases

Struggling Saint-Etienne lost 4-1 at Brest on Saturday for a seventh straight French league defeat under coach Claude Puel.

After notching 10 points from the first four games, Saint-Etienne is now hovering just above the relegation zone in 15th place ahead of Sunday’s games.

With Marseille’s home game against Nice called off because of an outbreak of coronavirus cases in the visitors’ squad, Saturday’s only game saw all the goals come in the first half.

Midfielder Franck Honorat, centre back Jean-Kevin Duverne, and strikers Irvin Cardona and Steve Mounie scored for the home side, while right back Mahdi Camara replied for the visitors.

Lille needs only a draw at home to struggling Lorient on Sunday to overtake Monaco and reclaim second place. A win would move Lille only two points behind league leader Paris Saint-Germain.

Also on Sunday, Lyon is at Angers and Montpellier faces Strasbourg.

PSG threw away a 2-0 lead and lost 3-2 at Monaco on Friday for its third defeat of the season. PSG’s shaky defense is a concern with a crucial match in the Champions League against Leipzig on Tuesday.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201121&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201129776&Ref=AR&profile=1052 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 