- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Ronaldo's castaway armband makes 64,000 euros at charity auction
A fuming Ronaldo received a yellow card for his protests and at the final whistle, as he stormed from the pitch, he threw his captain’s armband to the ground
The captain’s armband that Cristiano Ronaldo flung to the ground in disgust after Portugal were denied an injury-time winner against Serbia was sold at a charity auction for 64,000 euros ($75,000) to an anonymous bidder.
With seconds to go while the score in the 2022 World Cup qualifier was 2-2 in Belgrade, Ronaldo thought he had netted the crucial goal, when the ball appeared to cross the goalline before Stefan Mitrovic cleared.
But without video technology in use, the goal was not awarded.
A fuming Ronaldo received a yellow card for his protests and at the final whistle, as he stormed from the pitch, he threw his captain’s armband to the ground.
Djordje Vukicevic, a local firemen who was deployed at the stadium, picked it up and immediately contacted a regional sports channel with the idea of auctioning it for charity.
Vukicevic told AFP on Tuesday that he suggested raising funds required to treat a six-month-old baby, Gavrilo Djurdjevic, who suffers from a rare disease.
The infant is battling spinal muscular atrophy, a disease which affects about one in 10,000 births, and results in death or the need for permanent ventilation by the age of two in 90 percent of cases.
After the sports channel Sportklub verified the item’s authenticity by checking post-match photos and videos, they teamed up with a charity organisation and put Ronaldo’s armband up for a bidding contest on auctioning website Limundo.com.
The 64,000 euros gathered at the auction represents only a fraction of the amount needed for the baby’s treatment, as his hopes are pinned on the “world’s most expensive drug”, the treatment that costs around two million euros ($2.36 million).
-
Motor Sports
Mercedes dominate practice in Imola as Verstappen ...
Bottas was quickest round the legendary Imola circuit in both sessions READ MORE
-
Tennis
Rublev stuns king of clay Nadal at Monte Carlo...
It was only the second time in 16 appearances in Monte Carlo that... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Chahar hails Dhoni after match-winning...
Chahar has flourished under MS Dhoni's captaincy READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: All hail 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja
The all-rounder has effected the most run outs in IPL history READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai hospital
Three patients died in the incident READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 2 outlets closed down for violating Covid-19 ...
Dubai Municipality shuts down outlets for not adhering to Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Assam
Tremors felt in the entire region, including Meghalaya and West... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan to announce new package for overseas...
Overseas residents from country will soon be able to buy a car on... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch