Ronaldo 'very happy' after becoming highest scoring man in international football
The Portugal captain scored in the 89th minute against Ireland, moving ahead of former Iranian striker Ali Daei
Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest-scoring man in the international football history with his 110th goal for Portugal on Wednesday.
The Portugal captain scored in the 89th minute against Ireland in a World Cup qualifier, moving ahead of former Iranian striker Ali Daei. He added a second — another header — minutes later in the 2-1 victory.
Earlier in the game, he had a penalty saved in the 15th minute.
“I’m very happy, not only because I beat the record but for the special moments that we had,” Ronaldo said. “Two goals at the end of the game is so tough, but I have to appreciate what the team did. We believed until the end.”
The 36-year-old Ronaldo, who finalised his return to Manchester United on Tuesday after leaving Juventus, was playing in his 180th game for Portugal. The forward made his debut for the national team in 2003 and began his historic scoring run at the 2004 European Championship in a 2-1 loss to Greece in the group stage.
The only two men to net more than 100 times for their countries are Ronaldo and Daei, who scored 109 goals in 149 games for Iran from 1993-2006 and played for German clubs Bayern Munich and Hertha Berlin.
The most prolific scorer in international football is 38-year-old Christine Sinclair of Canada, who scored her 187th goal at the Tokyo Olympics where she won gold last month.
Ronaldo, whose only title with Portugal came at Euro 2016, was top scorer at this year’s European Championship with five goals in four games but his team’s title defence ended in the round of 16.
Ronaldo became the first player to score in five different editions of the continental tournament, taking his haul to 11 to overtake Michel Platini’s record of nine goals at Euros.
Ronaldo is also the top scorer in the history of the Champions League with 134 goals — 14 more than Lionel Messi.
-
Football
Ronaldo 'very happy' after becoming highest...
The Portugal captain scored in the 89th minute against Ireland,... READ MORE
-
Golf
Slync.io becomes new title sponsor of the Dubai...
From 2022, the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic will be part of the... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Tsitsipas credits his latest US Open toilet break ...
The 23-year-old Greek third seed was booed after taking more than... READ MORE
-
Football
Ronaldo claims world record, becomes highest...
Portuguese footballer goes past Iranian Ali Daei's total of 109... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Over 4,000 to benefit from home...
The capital's Department of Health approves 77 home care service... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Third Pfizer dose can help people with medical...
DHA to administer third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai announces free tickets for school ...
Pupils in the UAE can experience four curated educational journeys READ MORE
-
Government
UAE to announce 50 new national projects in...
The Dubai Ruler and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince made the announcement... READ MORE
Bollywood
India: Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
2 September 2021
News
UAE: 50% discount on traffic fines announced in Umm Al Quwain
2 September 2021
News
Explained: What travellers to Dubai can and cannot carry
1 September 2021
International (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla