Ronaldo, Messi, Salah to vie for top honours at Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai
Soccer fans from around the world voted for their favourite international players, clubs, coaches and agents
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Mohammed Salah are among the four confirmed finalists for the upcoming Dubai Globe Soccer Awards scheduled for December 27.
For the first time in more than ten years, the finalists were completely chosen by the fans. Soccer fans from around the world voted for their favourite international players, clubs, coaches and agents.
The winner of the eighth category – the Player Career Award – will be announced on the evening itself.
Due to the global impact of Covid-19, this year’s Dubai Globe Soccer Awards will be a special edition, highlighting 2020’s top talent alongside legendary players, clubs and agents from the past 20 years.
For the first time, four of the awards will consider the seasons contested by the nominees between 2001 and 2020 in a unique series that celebrates the Best of the Century.
The DSC and Globe Soccer Awards will strengthen their 12-year relationship by staging the annual edition of the Dubai International Sports Conference prior to the awards’ ceremony. The Dubai International Sports Conference, which has hosted over 200 speakers since its first edition, will once again welcome some of the football’s most prominent international players.
