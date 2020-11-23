Ronaldo, Messi and Lewandowski among top nominees for Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

Dubai International Sports Conference and Dubai Globe Soccer Awards Celebrate football’s biggest stars on December 27.

The Dubai Sports Council and Globe Soccer Awards will stage the annual Dubai International Sports Conference on December 27. The organisers have announced that a spacial edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards will also be held.

The Dubai International Sports Conference, which has hosted over 200 speakers since its first edition, will once again welcome some of football’s most prominent international players.

And the Globe Soccer Awards will present new categories this year.

In light of the global impact of Covid-19, this year’s Dubai Globe Soccer Awards will be a special edition, highlighting 2020’s top talent alongside legendary players, clubs and agents from the past 20 years. For the first time, four of the awards will consider the seasons contested by the nominees between 2001 and 2020 in a unique series that celebrates the Best of the Century.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is nominated for both Player of the Century and Player of the Year 2020 alongside FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

Having enjoyed a stunning season including the Champions League title with Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski, the prolific Bayern Munich striker, has been shortlisted for Player of the Year (2020) award.

The Dubai Globe Soccer Awards will be broadcast live via satellite and live streaming all over the world.

Tommaso Bendoni, CEO of Dubai Globe Soccer, said: “This special edition is dedicated to all the protagonists in football who exposed themselves to the risk of the virus, gave up their vacations and rest in order to play every three days, travelled all around the world in order to offer millions of people a few moments of distraction.

“Dubai could not miss this event in the most difficult and complicated season. The 2020 edition is a way to show our appreciation and celebrate everyone in football who remained at the frontline and have done extraordinary job. This is also our way to celebrate the new year 2021, which will give us hope — thanks to the vaccine that will be available soon!

“All of these will not be possible without the support of our partners. We thank the sensibility and love that the UAE and the Dubai Sports Council have demonstrated to this sport. Our collaboration will continue in light of the EXPO in 2021 where the Globe Soccer Awards will have the greatest celebration ever.

“For the first time, we will allow fans from all over the world to be involved and choose their favourite players. We will also award the best of the best in the football industry for the last 20 years.”

Nominees and eventual winners will be chosen by the fans and the Globe Soccer Jury.

In an unprecedented step for the Awards, the first shortlist will be entirely decided by the fans. The public can vote through vote.globesoccer.com from today (Tuesday) for their favourite nominee in each category, with the finalists being announced in early December.

Voting will take place on Globe Soccer’s website, on the new event title sponsor TikTok, as well as via our media partners platform such as Kooora in the Arab region.

The first 20 years of the 21st century have seen incredible development and amazing drama on the international stage of football. This year Globe Soccer made the decision to showcase many of the personalities and organisations that have been part of this remarkable achievement.