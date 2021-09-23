Ronaldo leapfrogs Messi in Forbes list of top-earning players
Ronaldo rejoined United from Juventus in August, while Messi has left boyhood club Barcelona to join PSG
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reclaimed top spot in the list of the world’s highest-paid soccer players from Lionel Messi, according to Forbes.
Ronaldo, 36, rejoined United from Juventus in August after 12 years away, while Messi has swapped boyhood club Barcelona to join Paris St Germain.
Forbes said Ronaldo, among the world’s most popular athletes with over 500 million followers across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, is set to make $125 million before taxes in the 2021-22 season, with $70 million coming from salary and bonuses at United.
The rest will come from endorsements and partnerships with brands including Nike, Herbalife, Clear and his CR7 brand.
Messi, who topped last year’s list, will be paid a salary of $75 million with an additional $35 million from endorsements for total expected earnings of $110 million.
The Argentine’s strike partner at PSG Neymar, who in May signed a new contract until 2025, is third on the list with total earnings of $95 million.
Another PSG player, Kylian Mbappe ($43 million), is fourth on the Forbes list while Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah ($41 million) is fifth.
Top 10 highest earners in soccer:
Cristiano Ronaldo - $125 million
Lionel Messi - $110 million
Neymar - $95 million
Kylian Mbappe - $43 million
Mohamed Salah - $41 million
Robert Lewandowski - $35 million
Andres Iniesta - $35 million
Paul Pogba - $34 million
Gareth Bale - $32 million
Eden Hazard - $29 million
-
Football
Ronaldo leapfrogs Messi in Forbes list of top-...
Ronaldo rejoined United from Juventus in August, while Messi has left ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Nortje and Rabada were too good for us, ...
Sunrisers continue to remain at the bottom of the points table READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Mumbai skipper Rohit ready for today's...
Mumbai will take on Kolkata in Abu Dhabi today (6 pm UAE Time) READ MORE
-
Cricket
Exclusive: What Tyagi did was really special,...
Shamsi also revealed why Tyagi reminded him of Lasith Malinga READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Expat of 44 years recalls Dubai’s journey...
Dubai was a drastically different city four decades ago — and... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE: Etihad passengers to get free Expo 2020...
Emirates and flydubai had previously announced all-day passes for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates to roll out IATA Travel Pass in 6...
The roll-out across all 120-plus Emirates destinations is expected to ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 10 men share Dh1 million jackpot at Mahzooz...
Winners matched five out of the six winning numbers and took home... READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Masks not mandatory in some public places
22 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Masks not needed in these 6 places
22 September 2021
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi to pay all your bills with new Dh500k bonanza
22 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Indian actor Ishwari Deshpande dies in a car accident
22 September 2021
News
UAE: Indian housewife wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free raffle
22 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline