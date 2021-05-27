Real Madrid legend Casillas wants to train goalkeepers in Dubai

The 2010 World Cup-winning goalkeeper praised Dubai's world-class infrastructure

Legendary Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas visited the Dubai Sports Council headquarters and expressed an interest to open a football academy in Dubai.

Casillas was accompanied by his former Real Madrid and Spain teammate, Michel Salgado. The two former footballers were received by Nasser Aman Al Rahma, assistant secretary-general of the Dubai Sports Council, and Ali Omar, Director of the Sports Development Department at the Dubai Sports Council.

The 2010 World Cup-winning goalkeeper praised Dubai’s world-class infrastructure and its status as one of the world’s elite sporting destinations.

Casillas also said he would be happy to have investment opportunities in Dubai, especially in the sports field.

Opening a football academy to train budding goalkeepers in Dubai is one of his goals, he said.

Famous for his spectacular saves under the crossbar, Casillas earned 167 caps for Spain, winning the 2010 World Cup and back-to-back Euros (2008 and 2012).

At club level, Casillas won five La Liga titles and three Champions League titles with Real Madrid.