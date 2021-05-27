- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Real Madrid legend Casillas wants to train goalkeepers in Dubai
The 2010 World Cup-winning goalkeeper praised Dubai's world-class infrastructure
Legendary Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas visited the Dubai Sports Council headquarters and expressed an interest to open a football academy in Dubai.
Casillas was accompanied by his former Real Madrid and Spain teammate, Michel Salgado. The two former footballers were received by Nasser Aman Al Rahma, assistant secretary-general of the Dubai Sports Council, and Ali Omar, Director of the Sports Development Department at the Dubai Sports Council.
The 2010 World Cup-winning goalkeeper praised Dubai’s world-class infrastructure and its status as one of the world’s elite sporting destinations.
Casillas also said he would be happy to have investment opportunities in Dubai, especially in the sports field.
Opening a football academy to train budding goalkeepers in Dubai is one of his goals, he said.
Famous for his spectacular saves under the crossbar, Casillas earned 167 caps for Spain, winning the 2010 World Cup and back-to-back Euros (2008 and 2012).
At club level, Casillas won five La Liga titles and three Champions League titles with Real Madrid.
-
Football
Real Madrid legend Casillas wants to train...
The 2010 World Cup-winning goalkeeper praised Dubai's world-class... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Mary Kom enters Asian Boxing Championships final...
The 38-year-old boxer will now be gunning for her sixth gold medal at ... READ MORE
-
Football
Guardiola on the brink of exorcising Champions...
At his boyhood club Barca, he conquered the Champions League in two... READ MORE
-
Football
PSG boss Pochettino considering return to...
Pochettino's PSG ended the season with only one major trophy READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports highest daily Covid-19 cases in...
These figures are much lower compared to the highs of over 3,000... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Teen driving without licence runs over 3 people,...
He fled from the scene after one of them was severely wounded. READ MORE
-
News
Photos: Stunning new mosque opens in Dubai
The Sheikha Ali Mosque can accommodate up to 650 worshippers. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Man believed dead by family returns home...
The family members had wrongly identified the body at the hospital... READ MORE
News
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt gets UAE Golden Visa