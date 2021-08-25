Real Madrid bid 160 million euros for Mbappe
But PSG are determined to keep Mbappe until at least the end of his contract in June next year
Real Madrid have made a 160 million euro ($188.11 million) bid for Paris St Germain’s France forward Kylian Mbappe, Spanish and French media reported on Tuesday.
There was no immediate comment from either club.
France’s L’Equipe said PSG’s position remained unchanged, with the Ligue 1 club determined to keep Mbappe until at least the end of his contract in June next year even if he could then leave for nothing.
Spain’s Marca said the move was a first step by Real, who have long had their sights on the 22-year-old World Cup-winner who scored 42 goals in all competitions for PSG last season and has reportedly said he wants to move to Spain.
The As.com website quoted Real sources as saying however that the fact money was not an issue for wealthy PSG was an obstacle for Real.
Britain’s Sky Sports said the offer was made on Sunday.
Any sale of Mbappe would allow PSG to recoup some of the costs of Lionel Messi’s salary package after they signed the Argentina forward and six times Ballon d’Or winner from Barcelona earlier this month.
PSG ended last season with only one major trophy, the French Cup, after losing the league title by one point to Lille and crashing out in the Champions League semifinals.
Real, now managed by Italian Carlo Ancelotti, were runners-up domestically last season to city rivals Atletico.
Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco in 2017, on loan initially and then permanently a year later in a deal valued at 180 million euros.
Real Madrid’s Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde has signed a contract extension to 2027, the Spanish club said on Tuesday.
No financial details were given in Real’s statement but media reports said the 23-year-old’s new contract contained a 1 billion euro ($1.18 billion) release clause.
Valverde, who was already tied to the club until 2025, joined Real from Penarol in 2016.
He is the latest in a line of key Real players to agree extended contracts, with France forward Karim Benzema last week signing a new deal to 2023.
-
Football
Real Madrid bid 160 million euros for Mbappe
But PSG are determined to keep Mbappe until at least the end of his... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Afghan Paralympians evacuated and safe: IPC
The two taekwondo athletes were scheduled to represent their country... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Babar hails Shaheen after Pakistan's emphatic win
It's lovely to have and watch someone like him in the team, Babar said READ MORE
-
Football
European clubs protest over Fifa's extended World ...
Premier League sides will be particularly hard hit by Fifa's decision ... READ MORE
-
News
Meet heroes who saved pregnant cat, impressed...
The three Dubai residents did not know each other prior to the... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Two international gang leaders arrested in Dubai
They are part of an international crime syndicate involved in... READ MORE
-
News
Look: Firefighters battle massive blaze in Dubai...
The accident occurred in the Port Said area READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE sees steady rise in Covid recoveries in last...
On Wednesday, there were just 983 cases in contrast to 1,583... READ MORE
News
Dubai's most affordable areas: Rents start from Dh14,000
24 August 2021
News
UAE: Suhail star spotted, extreme summer heat to end
24 August 2021
News
Look: Firefighters battle massive blaze in Dubai warehouse
25 August 2021
News
Ain Dubai to open on October 21, tickets start Dh130 onwards
24 August 2021
Real Estate
Another Dubai villa sells for over Dh100 million
24 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school