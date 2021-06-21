Real Madrid ace Marcelo visits Dubai Sports Council, discusses starting projects in Dubai
Marcelo expressed his desire to work alongside Dubai Sports Council in several projects
Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, received Real Madrid star Marcelo, at the Council’s headquarters on Monday, in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Council.
The Brazilian, who has captained both his national team and Spanish giants Real, discussed several projects and initiatives at the meeting and expressed his desire to work alongside Dubai Sports Council, especially at the academy level, for the betterment of football here.
Welcoming the 33-year-old to Dubai, Saeed Hareb promised Marcelo all the support he needs and presented him with a copy of My Story - the anecdotal memoir of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
