PSG sign Spain defender Ramos on free transfer

Paris St Germain have signed Spain defender Sergio Ramos on a free transfer after he left La Liga club Real Madrid, the French Ligue 1 side announced on Thursday.

Ramos left Real last month after failing to reach an agreement to extend his 16-year stay in the Spanish capital.

He helped Real win four Champions League titles and five La Liga trophies.