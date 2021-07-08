Football
PSG sign Spain defender Ramos on free transfer

Reuters/London
Filed on July 8, 2021
Sergio Ramos celebrates after scoring a goal during a La Liga match between Real Madrid and Deportivo Leganes in Madrid. (AFP file)

He helped Real win four Champions League titles and five La Liga trophies


Paris St Germain have signed Spain defender Sergio Ramos on a free transfer after he left La Liga club Real Madrid, the French Ligue 1 side announced on Thursday.

Ramos left Real last month after failing to reach an agreement to extend his 16-year stay in the Spanish capital.

He helped Real win four Champions League titles and five La Liga trophies.




