PSG coach defends controversial Messi substitution against Lyon
Messi was outstanding in the first half but began to fade from the game after the break
Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino defended his decision to take off Lionel Messi as the former Barcelona man made his home debut in Sunday's Ligue 1 game against Lyon.
Messi was outstanding in the first half at the Parc des Princes but began to fade from the game after the break and was replaced by Achraf Hakimi for the final quarter of an hour with the score 1-1 at the time.
PSG won 2-1 with a stoppage-time headed goal by substitute Mauro Icardi.
"Everyone knows we have great players, a squad of 35. It is my decision. We can only have 11 players on the field at one time," Pochettino said.
"I only think about the best decision in each game, for each player, just as every coach does.
"We are here to make decisions. Sometimes people will be happy with them, sometimes they won't be."
Messi appeared to reject Pochettino's hand as he walked past his coach towards the Paris bench.
Pochettino dismissed any suggestion the six-time Ballon d'Or winner was unhappy, saying: "I asked him how he was and he said he was fine."
Messi, who hit the woodwork from a free-kick in the first half, is still looking for his first goal in a PSG shirt.
-
Football
PSG coach defends controversial Messi...
Messi was outstanding in the first half but began to fade from the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Exclusive: This IPL season is big for me, says...
'I am not the most talented guy, but I have the mental strength. I... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Gaikwad’s 88-knock propels CSK to ...
Gaikwad and Jadeja played innings of 88 and 26 respectively for the... READ MORE
-
Football
Mourinho suffers first defeat as Roma boss at...
A stunning volley from Verona captain Marco Faraoni proved decisive READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Top 5 holiday destinations for...
86% residents plan international vacations as Covid curbs ease, a... READ MORE
-
Aviation
UAE flights: Air Arabia's special Dh300 fares to...
Sharjah-based airline rolls out special one-way fares to 11 Indian... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Line-up of stars for grand...
Get ready to be starstruck: Andrea Bocelli, Ellie Goulding and... READ MORE
-
Government
Dubai: How to report, block annoying marketing...
DED posts video that details the simple steps you can take to report... READ MORE
News
UAE: Pakistan embassy warns against these 7 Covid-related offences
19 September 2021
Sports
New Zealand cricket team arrive in Dubai after leaving Pakistan
19 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline
11 votes | 20 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies