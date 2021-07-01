PSG agree deal with former Real Madrid star Ramos
Ramos, 35, has been a free agent after failing to agree a new contract with Real Madrid last month
Paris St Germain have struck a deal to sign Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, French radio network RMC reported on Thursday.
Ramos, 35, has been a free agent after failing to agree a new contract with Real Madrid last month and leaving the club where he had spent the last 16 years and won four Champions League titles and five La Liga crowns.
The RMC report said Ramos had agreed a two-year contract with PSG, who finished second behind champions Lille in Ligue 1 and were knocked out in the Champions League semifinals by Manchester City.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side have signed Netherlands midfielder Giorginio Wijnaldum after he ran down his deal with Liverpool while media reports say they are close to bringing in Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Inter Milan right back Achraf Hakimi.
Ramos missed a large chunk of last season with injuries and was left out of Spain’s Euro 2020 squad but said when leaving Real last month that he was determined to keep proving himself at the highest level.
-
Cricket
Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi's new cricket ground...
The Tolerance Oval reflects the virtue of tolerance which is inherent ... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Tour de France drops lawsuit against fan who...
She was holding a cardboard sign and facing away from the cyclists at ... READ MORE
-
Football
Dortmund agree 85 mln euro Sancho sale to Man Utd
The 21-year-old scored 16 goals and made 20 assists in 38 games for... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Shubman Gill's stress fracture in shin could take ...
Injured Shubman Gill could miss England series, Abhimanyu Easwaran... READ MORE
-
News
UAE bans citizens from flying to India, Pakistan,...
The decision was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Burj Khalifa lights up to mark the...
The summer festival will run until September 4. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Canadians mark national day reflecting on...
Consul-General attends Canada Day event in Dubai, tells compatriots... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Clear your toll fines before renewing...
Payments can be done through online channels including DARB website... READ MORE
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
30 June 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program
2 votes | 30 June 2021
Rest of Asia
Probe opened into Google, Amazon over fake reviews