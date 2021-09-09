Poland's late equaliser stuns England, Germany thrash Iceland

Filed on September 9, 2021 | Last updated on September 9, 2021 at 01.05 am

Damian Szymanski headed in a stoppage time equaliser as Poland ended England’s 100% record in Group I to draw their World Cup qualifier 1-1 on Wednesday.

Harry Kane had fired England ahead with a swerving strike in the 72nd minute as Gareth Southgate’s side looked set for a sixth straight win.

But in the second minute of stoppage time, substitute Szymanski rose well at the back post to nod in a floated cross from Robert Lewandowski as Poland kept their hopes of qualification alive.

England have 16 points from six games with Albania second on 12 points, Poland on 11 and Hungary on 10 points.

The top team in the group qualifies for next year’s World Cup in Qatar with the second place team heading into the playoffs.

Gnabry nets again as Germany see off Iceland

Serge Gnabry scored his third international goal in three days as Germany swept past Iceland 4-0 in Reykjavik on Wednesday to consolidate first place in their World Cup qualifying group.

The Germans asserted themselves in front of 3,600 fans at the Laugardalsvollur stadium with first-half goals by Gnabry and Antonio Ruediger before Leroy Sane added a third.

Leon Goretzka had a goal disallowed, while Chelsea pair Timo Werner and Kai Havertz both squandered clear chances.

Werner made amends by claiming Germany’s late fourth.

Gnabry also netted twice in Sunday’s 6-0 thrashing of Armenia in Stuttgart and has now scored 19 goals in 29 internationals.

Germany have won their three qualifiers in the last week under new coach Hansi Flick, scoring 12 goals without reply, and are four points clear in Group J having started September third in the table and three points adrift.

Belgium beat Belarus

Midfielder Dennis Praet scored the lone goal as a Belgium team missing many of their stars beat Belarus 1-0 to open a nine-point lead in their World Cup qualifying group on Wednesday.

Belgium have 16 points from his six games in Group E, with the Czech Republic and Wales level on seven.

In the group’s other game, third-placed Wales were held to a goalless draw by Estonia. Wales have played two games fewer.

Belgium were without several stalwart players including Romelu Lukaku, Axel Witsel, Thibaut Courtois and Thomas Meunier. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez also left playmaker and captain Eden Hazard on the bench until the final 30 minutes.