- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Palace strike late to sink Villa 3-2 in thrilling clash
The result denied Villa a first league double over Palace since the 1980-81 season
Crystal Palace struck twice in the second half through forward Wilfried Zaha and left back Tyrick Mitchell to secure a 3-2 win over Aston Villa in an entertaining Premier League match at Selhurst Park on Sunday.
Defender Mitchell bundled the ball home in the 84th minute from Eberechi Eze’s effort to make it 3-2, after Zaha charged towards the Villa box and blasted home an effort which flew in off Ahmed El Mohamady with 15 minutes remaining.
Villa forward Anwar El-Ghazi had made it 2-1 to the visitors in the first half after skipper John McGinn’s side-footed opener was cancelled out by Christian Benteke’s header.
The result denied Villa a first league double over Palace since the 1980-81 season, when the Birmingham-based side won the top-flight title.
Roy Hodgson’s Palace sit 13th with 44 points, two places behind Villa who have 49. Palace host Arsenal on Wednesday, while Villa travel to Tottenham Hotspur.
-
Football
Palace strike late to sink Villa 3-2 in thrilling ...
The result denied Villa a first league double over Palace since the... READ MORE
-
Football
Napoli beat Fiorentina to keep Champions League...
Juventus play their final game at Bologna desperate to avoid missing... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Kohli is the best batsman in the world: Paine
Paine recently received backlash from fans for saying that the India... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Sri Lanka arrive in Bangladesh for three-match...
The Sri Lanka squad will now complete a three-day quarantine before... READ MORE
-
News
ATM: Sheikh Mohammed welcomes everyone to Dubai
About 62 countries are taking part in the biggest tourism event of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi may end quarantine for travellers from...
Authorities have revealed plans to resume tourism activities. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE reports lowest daily cases in 5...
Third day straight of record lows of daily Covid infections in UAE READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Singapore to shut schools from Wednesday
The fresh curbs come after Singapore confirmed 38 locally transmitted ... READ MORE
Government
Six-day-long holiday coming up in UAE
16 May 2021
News
Dubai: New directive on LPG cylinders issued