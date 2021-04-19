Olympique Lyon shares slip after top clubs announce breakaway Super League

At least two French clubs are likely feature in the planned breakaway league, sources said

Shares in French soccer club Olympique Lyon slipped on Monday after twelve of Europe’s top clubs launched a breakaway Super League, marking what could be a bitter battle for control of the game and its lucrative revenue.

Olympique Lyon’s shares were down 0.4% in early session trading.

The breakaway Super League will feature six clubs from England’s Premier League — Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur — along with Spain’s Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid and Italy’s Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan.

Meanwhile, at least two French clubs are likely feature in the planned breakaway league, sources said.