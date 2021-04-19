Football
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Football

Olympique Lyon shares slip after top clubs announce breakaway Super League

Reuters/Paris
Filed on April 19, 2021
Olympique Lyon's shares were down 0.4% in early session trading. (Twitter)

At least two French clubs are likely feature in the planned breakaway league, sources said

Shares in French soccer club Olympique Lyon slipped on Monday after twelve of Europe’s top clubs launched a breakaway Super League, marking what could be a bitter battle for control of the game and its lucrative revenue.

Olympique Lyon’s shares were down 0.4% in early session trading.

The breakaway Super League will feature six clubs from England’s Premier League — Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur — along with Spain’s Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid and Italy’s Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan.

Meanwhile, at least two French clubs are likely feature in the planned breakaway league, sources said.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /test-of-vietnam-exuberance-versus-irans-experience macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 