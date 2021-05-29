Nike says it ended deal with Neymar amid assault allegations

Filed on May 29, 2021 | Last updated on May 29, 2021 at 12.22 am

The soccer superstar has denied the accusation and called Nike’s claims "an absurd lie".

Nike has confirmed it ended its sponsorship agreement with Neymar last year after the Brazilian soccer player refused to collaborate in an investigation into an accusation that he sexually assaulted a female employee from the company years ago.

The soccer superstar has denied the accusation and called Nike’s claims “an absurd lie”.

Nike didn’t give a reason last August when it parted ways with the Paris Saint-Germain forward. But the company said in a statement on Thursday that it terminated the contract because Neymar refused to participate “in a good faith investigation of credible allegations of wrongdoing by an employee.”

The Wall Street Journal first reported the story on Thursday. It said that the Nike employee told friends as well as colleagues in 2016 that Neymar tried to force her to perform a sex act in his hotel room while in New York, where she was helping to coordinate events and logistics for him and his entourage.