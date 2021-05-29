Football
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Football

Nike says it ended deal with Neymar amid assault allegations

AP/Brazil
Filed on May 29, 2021 | Last updated on May 29, 2021 at 12.22 am

(Reuters file)

The soccer superstar has denied the accusation and called Nike’s claims "an absurd lie".


Nike has confirmed it ended its sponsorship agreement with Neymar last year after the Brazilian soccer player refused to collaborate in an investigation into an accusation that he sexually assaulted a female employee from the company years ago.

The soccer superstar has denied the accusation and called Nike’s claims “an absurd lie”.

Nike didn’t give a reason last August when it parted ways with the Paris Saint-Germain forward. But the company said in a statement on Thursday that it terminated the contract because Neymar refused to participate “in a good faith investigation of credible allegations of wrongdoing by an employee.”

The Wall Street Journal first reported the story on Thursday. It said that the Nike employee told friends as well as colleagues in 2016 that Neymar tried to force her to perform a sex act in his hotel room while in New York, where she was helping to coordinate events and logistics for him and his entourage.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210528&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210529013&Ref=AR&profile=1052 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1052,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 