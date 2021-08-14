Nice thrash champions Lille as Galtier wins on return to former club
Nice manager Christophe Galtier celebrated a winning return to his former club Lille on Saturday, as they hammered the French Ligue 1 champions 4-0 at Stade Pierre Mauroy for their first victory of the campaign.
Nice’s Danish forward Kasper Dolberg scored in either half, including a first-minute goal from close range, while midfielder Hicham Boudaoui’s early strike and the impressive Amine Gouiri’s first-half penalty completed the rout.
Dolberg’s second goal came shortly after the hour mark as he nodded in from a corner to mount the pressure on new Lille boss Jocelyn Gourvennec, whose side secured a last-gasp 3-3 draw at 10-man Metz in their opening game.
It was a well-deserved victory for Galtier, who joined Lille in 2017 after eight years at St Etienne and guided them to their first top-flight title since 2011 last season before leaving them shortly after.
