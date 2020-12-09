Never saw Messi as a rival, says Ronaldo
Ronaldo scored two penalties to help Juventus secure a 3-0 win over Messi’s Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday
They defined the ‘El Clasico’ rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona for the past decade but Cristiano Ronaldo said he has always got on well with Lionel Messi and never saw him as a rival.
Ronaldo, now playing for Juventus, scored two penalties to help the Italian champions secure a 3-0 win over Messi’s Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.
It was the first meeting between Ronaldo and Messi since the Portuguese forward left Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018. Between them the pair have won the Ballon d’Or in 11 of the past 12 years.
“I have always had a cordial relationship with Messi,” Ronaldo told Movistar. “As I have said before, for 12, 13, 14 years (I have been) sharing prizes with him.
“I never saw him as a rival. He always tried the best for his team, and I tried the best for mine. I always got on well with him. I am sure he will say the same if you ask him.
“But we know in football, people always look for a rivalry to create more excitement.”
Ronaldo is hoping the win could provide an “injection of confidence” for Juventus, who are currently fourth in the Italian Serie A standings.
Barcelona are also looking to recover from a below-par start to their domestic league campaign.
“Messi is the same as ever (on the pitch),” Ronaldo said. “Barcelona are in a difficult moment, but they are still Barca. I am sure they will come out of it. All teams have bad runs, but Barcelona are a very good team.”
-
Cricket
‘Invincible’ Harvey backs Australia...
Harvey became Australia's youngest Test centurion when he scored 153... READ MORE
-
Football
Messi mourns death of Argentina 2014 World Cup...
Sabella died at the age of 66 from cancer, local media reported on... READ MORE
-
Football
Solskjaer hits back at Pogba’s agent Raiola
In an interview with Tuttosport, Raiola said the best solution was... READ MORE
-
Football
Never saw Messi as a rival, says Ronaldo
Ronaldo scored two penalties to help Juventus secure a 3-0 win over... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Private hospitals start...
Dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres set up in hospital compounds. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
-
News
Covid-hit expats to return to UAE, thanks to...
The impact of Covid-19 on expats leaving the country has not been as... READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews