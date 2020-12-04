Football
Napoli name stadium after Diego Maradona

AFP/Naples
Filed on December 4, 2020
Napoli supporters set up a giant banner depicting club legend Diego Maradona. (AFP)

Napoli legend Maradona died on November 25

Napoli’s stadium has been renamed after Diego Maradona in memory of the late Argentine who led the club to two Italian league titles, Naples town hall said Friday.

The city authorities and the club’s president had proposed renaming the San Paolo Stadium within hours of Maradona’s death on November 25.




