‘Mourning’ Napoli honour club icon Maradona in Serie A match

A ‘mourning’ Napoli honoured their club legend Diego Maradona on Sunday with a 4-0 victory over Roma, as AC Milan extended their lead in Serie A by beating Fiorentina.

In Naples, players took to the pitch wearing a special Argentina-inspired jersey in tribute to Maradona, who died aged 60 on Wednesday.

Captain Lorenzo Insigne curled in a free-kick after half an hour, celebrating his goal by holding up and kissing the No. 10 jersey of the Argentina great.

Fabian Ruiz added a second just after an hour, with club-record goalscorer Dries Mertens and substitute Matteo Politano adding two more in the final ten minutes.

“There is an air of sadness,” said Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso.

“This is a wonderful city even when the weather is bad and yet there is an atmosphere of mourning.”

A minute’s silence had been observed before the game, as in all matches in Italy, in memory of Maradona who spent seven years at Napoli.

A photo of Maradona was projected onto giant screens in the 10th minute, as players stopped to applaud.

Napoli’s jersey with white and light blue vertical stripes was specially designed to remember Maradona who led the club to their only league titles in 1987 and 1990 and the Uefa Cup in 1989.

“The city has done everything to honour him, the team too. Diego will always remain,” said Gattuso.

“He is a legend, who has done something important. Those who have been lucky enough to see it cannot forget it.”

Napoli overtake Roma to move fifth, with both teams six points behind leaders AC Milan.

Milan pulled five points clear of city rivals Inter Milan and Sassuolo after seeing off Fiorentina 2-0.

Champions Juventus are fourth, six points behind.